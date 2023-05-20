Avicii documentary in the works produced by Lawrence Bender

The life of Avicii is one that continues to resonate and hold an important place in the hearts and minds of many around the globe as his incredible music impacted millions. While the world was stunned when the Swedish DJ tragically took his life back in 2018, his legacy and story live on and it will be celebrated in an upcoming documentary.

As his rise to fame took off quickly thanks to his megahit productions such as Levels and Fade Into Darkness, Avicii truly changed the landscape of electronic music when he debuted tracks from his debut album True at his now iconic Ultra Music Festival set in 2013. As fans around the world continue to mourn his tragic ending, legendary producer Lawrence Bender, who is known for his work on Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting, and his production partner Orlando John is preparing a documentary on the life of Tim Bergling. Although Avicii lived much of his short life in the public eye, the producers say that there is much more to be told, and Orlando John goes on to explain:

“Avicii changed the music industry. People think they know the story, but they have really no clue as to what actually happened. I feel a profound responsibility to ensure that it’s told accurately and objectively. This documentary will give the audiences a deeper understanding of the brand that left an indelible mark on music and culture.”

The documentary will feature plenty of unreleased footage as well as never before seen interviews from the likes of Swedish House Mafia members Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. While there are no official details regarding a release date or where the documentary can be viewed, it will no doubt be a must-see for millions around the world who look to further celebrate the life and music of Avicii.

