Beatport announces the launch of a new genre category, Trance (Raw/Deep/Hypnotic)

By Chris Vuoncino 174

Like all forms of music, electronic dance music continues to evolve and grow as new artists contribute to the scene and find exciting ways to merge sounds and styles for their releases. While for some, the endless number of genres and styles can be exhausting, Beatport thrives off the distinctions and has recently announced the launch of a new category to recognize the changes and evolution in sounds.

Fans of trance music are amongst some of the most loyal in the industry, supporting the stars and creators of the genre with a fervor and passion that is incredible to behold. Of course, many of those fans, and those who recall the glory days of the genre, will note that it has evolved greatly as many artists look to evolve beyond the confines of the genre and try to mesh together fresh sounds and styles. With this inevitable evolution and mash-up of styles, one of the worlds leading digital marketplaces, Beatport, has decided to launch a brand new category to better fit some of the artists and creators who are expanding the sound of the genre. The launch of the Trance (Raw/Deep/Hypnotic) category was celebrated by the company’s VP of Global Curation, Raphael Pujol:

“At Beatport, our dedicated curation team is committed to showcasing the diversity of dance music. Today, we celebrate this mission by recognizing the Trance community and providing them with a platform to thrive within our ecosystem. We are honoured to receive the overwhelming support of the community, and we eagerly anticipate the resurgence of the raw, deep, and hypnotic shades of Trance that have electrified dance floors in recent years.”

The new category is a celebration for artists like John 00 Flemming, KI/KI, Basil O’Glue, Maruwa, and Blue Hour, who have been the frontrunners of this new underground style. Explore the sounds of Trance (Raw/Deep/Hypontic) now at Beatport.

Image Credit: Beatport/ provided by Spinlab Communications