Decibel Open Air announces massive 2023 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 113

Preparing for its return on 9-10 September in Florence, Italy, Decibel Open Air is once again set to blow minds as it brings the best across the house & techno spectrum with the likes of Boris Brejcha, Camelphat, Peggy Gou, and many more.

Returning to Firenze in Florence, Italy, this September for two jam-packed days following a recently sold-out Easter edition and last year’s event bringing in 50,000 attendees, Decibel Open Air is gearing up for another edition for the history books. Looking to outdo themselves even further, they’ve just dropped one of their biggest lineups yet filled with leading names across the house, techno, and melodic spectrum.

For unique melodic tunes, the likes of Boris Brejcha, Meduza, Peggy Gou and Camelphat will be on hand, but if its pure pumping techno that your heart desires, the likes of Amelie Lens, I Hate Models, and 999999999 will be shaking up the sound systems, and that’s barely scratching the surface of what the Decibel Open Air September edition has on offer for techno fans. Aside from these, other leading names on the lineup include Paul Kalkbrenner, Anfisa Letyago, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, and WhoMadeWho.

This year, Zamna, Jäger Stage, Resonance and Doa will be taking on stage hosting duties, ensuring each stage has something to offer for all music fans during the two days.

Not just focusing on the lineup, they’re also looking to make the overall experience even better for its ticketholders. Moving into a new location this year with over hundred thousand square meters of space, this will allow Decibel Open Air to expand in a way that will allow for even more immersive experiences, and improve logistics and services all around.

Certainly not an edition to miss, you can grab one of the remaining tickets and find out more via their website.

Image credits: provided by press