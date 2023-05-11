Depeche Mode release ‘Ghosts Again’ remix EP

By Chris Vuoncino

The two surviving members of Depeche Mode, Dave Gahan, and Martin Gore, are spending 2023 celebrating their first new album since 2017 and first global tour in five years. While their new album, Memento Mori, arrived at the end of March, the duo has now delivered eight new remixes of the album’s single, Ghosts Again, remade by a variety of producers.

After spending March and April touring across North America, Depeche Mode are gearing up for the European leg of their current tour where they will be performing new cuts from Memento Mori while also performing many of the classic singles that have made them stars for several decades now. With the next set of shows fast approaching, Depeche has opted to share a brand EP of remixes of their single Ghosts Again. Collecting eight unique takes of the haunting single, the EP showcases the inspiration that Depeche Mode still inspires in producers around the world.

The new EP offers listeners so unique and varied takes on the Depeche Mode single, with the Rival Consoles Remix being the only one to perhaps capture some of the broodings and dark energy that so often permeated through the group’s music over the years. The other seven productions all offer some incredible and versatile visions for the track, as the producers took many liberties with the original in crafting their own works. Contributing to the new remix EP are Chris Liebing & Luke Slater, Bergsonist, Nik Colk Void, Miss Grit, and Matthew Herbert, all bringing their own styles for the collection. Matthew Herbert discussed his Feelings Remix of the track by saying:

“I quite liked the idea of ‘We’ll be ghosts again’… everyone vanished from the dancefloor. The idea of the temporary community that’s being built.”

Be sure to check out the incredible remixes of Ghosts Again out now.

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn