Dr. Dre celebrates ‘The Chronic’ 30th anniversary with special release

By Nicole Pepe 483

Dr. Dre’s iconic album ‘The Chronic’ has just turned 30 this year. To celebrate, Dre has launched multiple limited-edition collectibles entitled ‘The Chronic Masters‘.

Released in 1992 and forever changing the rap game, brought to radio by Interscope and Death Row Records, ‘The Chronic’ has been a monumental album for artists, music makers, and fans alike. Notable tracks include ‘F*** Wit Dre Day’, ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang‘, and ‘Bitches Ain’t Shit’ . The album featured early appearances from Snoop Dogg and benchmarked the beginning of his solo career after splitting from NWA. Just this past year, a special vinyl issue of ‘The Chronic’ was reissued.

Furthering the milestone, Interscope has announced that beginning on June 1st, they will be releasing ‘The Chronic Masters’, which is described as “a slow-burn series of limited edition releases honoring the timeless legacy of this classic“. Beginning on June 1st at 12pm PST, ‘The Chronic Masters’ will feature exclusive drops throughout the year that pay homage to the legendary work of Dr. Dre.

The first drop consists of session tapes fine-art prints which are photographed by Jeremy Deputat, entitled ‘The Session Tapes’ in addition to a 1:1 replica set, the Session Tapes Oversized Replicas, and four exclusive skate decks.

To get alerts and sign up for these limited edition collectibles, you can read more about them here.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

