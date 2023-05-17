Top 10 Must-See Artists at EDC Las Vegas 2023

By Alshaan Kassam 176

EDC Las Vegas 2023 is officially a few days away and what better way to celebrate than to showcase a few must-see artists to check out at the festival this year? With the anticipation building, be sure to check out sets from James Hype, Audiofreq, Tchami B2B AC Slater, SLANDER Presents Before Dawn, Yellow Claw, Vini Vici, Malaa B2B Wax Motif, Griztronics, Marshmello B2B Svdden Death and Zeds Dead B2B Chase & Status.

With one of North America’s most highly anticipated festivals approaching in the next few days, attendees will finally be able to re-unite under the Electric Sky at EDC Las Vegas 2023. As we are all unarguably excited to check out both rising and global artists who are dominating the music industry, EDC Las Vegas 2023 is all about exploration, and what better way to celebrate this than to check out the list of our top ten must-see acts at this year’s festival. Featuring no other than James Hype, Audiofreq, Tchami B2B AC Slater, SLANDER Presents Before Dawn, Yellow Claw, Vini Vici, Malaa B2B Wax Motif, Griztronics, Marshmello B2B Svdden Death and Zeds Dead B2B Chase & Status.

1. James Hype

Friday, May 19th (5:55 PM – 6:55 PM at Cosmic Meadow)

Saturday, May 20th (10:16 PM – 11:16 PM at Kinetic Field)

Sunday, May 21st (12:30 AM – 1:30 AM at Stereo Bloom)

2. Audiofreq

Saturday, May 20th (10:30 PM – 11:30 PM at Wasteland)

3. Tchami B2B AC Slater

Sunday, May 21st (12:00 AM – 1:30 AM at Cosmic Meadow)

4. SLANDER Presents Before Dawn

Sunday, May 21st (4:35 AM – 5:30 AM at Titanic’s End Art Car)

5. Yellow Claw

Sunday, May 21st (2:45 AM – 4:00 AM at Circuit Grounds)

6. Vini Vici

Friday, May 19th (4:00 AM – 5:00 AM at Circuit Grounds)

Saturday, May 20th (1:30 AM – 2:30 AM at Quantum Valley)

7. Malaa B2B Wax Motif

Friday, May 19th (3:06 AM – 4:21 AM at Kinetic Field)

8. Griztronics

Sunday, May 21st (12:20 AM – 1:20 AM at Basspod)

9. Marshmello B2B Svdden Death

Sunday, May 21st (12:15 AM – 1:30 AM at Circuit Grounds)

10. Zeds Dead B2B Chase & Status

Saturday, May 20th (12:10 AM – 1:40 AM at Cosmic Meadow)

Check out the full lineup below of artists playing at EDC Las Vegas 2023 and let us know which acts you are going to catch this year.

Open your eyes—it’s time to feel ALIVE.⚡️ The #EDCLV2023 lineup has arrived! We'll see you Under the Electric Sky May 19+20+21 to Celebrate 30 Years of Insomniac! ❤️🎡🎶#Insomniac30 pic.twitter.com/yoTBPKvIUl — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) April 6, 2023

Image Credit: Mark Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events