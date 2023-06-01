Faithless singer Maxi Jazz celebrated with massive banner at Crystal Palace game

By Chris Vuoncino 290

When fans around the world found out that Maxi Jazz, the singer of Faithless, had passed at the age of 65 in December of last year, it was a true moment of mourning and loss for many. Few places where his passing was felt more than at the home of the English football club Crystal Palace where Maxi Jazz has been a lifelong supporter and former associate director of the team.

In celebration of not only the life and music of Maxi Jazz but also his staunch dedication to Crystal Palace, the club had a mural commissioned in dedication to the late singer outside of Selhurst Park earlier this year. With the Premier League season wrapping up, fans of the team, specifically the Holmesdale Fanatics, wanted to give a proper tribute to the late Faithless singer to show their appreciation for his years of dedication to the team they love so much. As Crystal Palace took to the pitch over the weekend for their match against Nottingham Forest, the group’s hit God Is A DJ blared from the speakers as a giant handpainted banner of Maxi Jazz was unfurled in front of the Holmesdale Road Stand.

Adding to the heartwarming nature of the tribute, it was announced that fellow Faithless members Rollo and Sister Bliss were also in attendance for the game and witnessed the touching pre-match tribute. Discussing the inspiration for the banner, Holmesdale Fanatics member Adam Hepburn stated:

“Maxi was a huge Palace fan and part of our football club; a local legend and inspiration – summing up everything that our South London community is all about. During the Palace’s tougher financial times, Maxi played benefit gigs with all proceeds going towards the club. He had talked to us about DJing the Holmesdale stand’s concourse before a game which would have been epic. We wanted to honour him and will keep his spirit alive.”

Check out a clip of the banner being debuted on the official Crystal Palace Twitter page as fans around the world continue to celebrate the life and music of Faithless singer, Maxi Jazz.

Image Credit: Marko Obradović / EXIT Festival via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)