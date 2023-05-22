Franky Wah & Artche combine for progressive anthem ‘Dawn’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 238

UK hotshots Franky Wah and Artche have shared expansive melodic ideas on their latest collaborative release, ‘Dawn’.

Franky Wah has enlisted fellow UK producer Artche for a dramatic new progressive house number called ‘Dawn’, out now on his own imprint SHÈN Recordings. The meticulously crafted, 7-minute track arrives as the two look to continue their top form, joining together once more to blend their signature sounds. Fresh out of the studio, ‘Dawn’ explores a vast contrast in its dark and rumbly bassline and spacious melodic top-line; a expansive soundscape for the ears to say the least. Add to that some sublime vocals and we have been left with a record that is sure to provide some euphoric moments at festivals this summer and beyond.

Looking ahead to 2023 season, Franky Wah is set to hit the road again stopping off at Creamfields South and SAGA Festival among others, all while firing up his own residency at Club Chinois on the white isle of Ibiza where you will also be able to catch Artche in support.

As we look forward to whats to come, be sure to enjoy the intrinsic melodic magic of their new collaboration, ‘Dawn’, for yourselves below.

Image Credit: Franky Wah (Press) / Provided by Sony Music Entertainment, SIN