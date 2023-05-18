GATTÜSO & Jalja team up for brand new single ‘Out of My Mind’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 118

GATTÜSO joins forces with Jalja to make a comeback on Ultra Records with a fresh tune called ‘Out of My Mind’

GATTÜSO, the highly talented New York-based producer has returned to Ultra Records with his latest single, titled “Out Of My Mind” This track combines elements of house and melodic techno, creating a dark and captivating sound. Featuring the talented UK singer-songwriter Jalja, the song brings together Jalja’s soulful and alluring vocals with deep basslines and expressive melodies. The result is a release that evokes both emotions and an energetic atmosphere on the dancefloor.

The lyrics and the core emotions behind “Out Of My Mind” revolve around the challenges of finding a suitable partner and turning to a close friend who understands and supports you during difficult times. This song will resonate with anyone facing relationship issues or personal obstacles, while also fitting seamlessly into the late-night groove of an underground club. Notably, this release marks GATTÜSO’s second single of the year, following his collaboration with Navos titled “Feel Your Love” in March.



