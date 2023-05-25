Hardwell & Nicky Romero fuel hype around first collaboration since 2011: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 892

It has been just over a year since Hardwell returned from his self-imposed hiatus to take some much-deserved time off from the road and reassess his musical journey going forward. Ever since he returned to the Ultra Music Mainstage in 2022, the Dutch DJ and producer has been on an incredible run, releasing some of his most hard-hitting tracks and continuing to amaze fans around the world from the stage.

It now appears that Hardwell is looking backward, to an early collaborator of his, Nicky Romero, for an upcoming single. The two last worked together back in 2011 when they released the collaboration Beta on Spinnin’ Records. Obviously, both producers would go on to have incredible careers, icons of the dance music world but certainly, both carved out their own paths to success. Now it appears that the two are linking up again as a new ID has been played by both producers at recent shows including this year’s Ultra Music Festival as well as recent headline gigs for Hardwell including the impressive Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, NY.

The twelve-year gap between collaborations certainly has allotted growth both for Hardwell and Nicky Romero, as well as an evolution in dance music and production styles. For the new ID, Hardwell has been playing interspersed with the vocals of Miley Cyrus from her single Flowers playing on top of the massive big room production. The second drop begins with a signature Hardwell-style lead as the massive synths and pounding kick take over, delivering a mainstage drop that has made the Dutch icon such a legend in the scene. While there are no further updates on when this collaboration is expected to drop, it appears that both Hardwell and Nicky Romero are playing it regularly in their sets this year, so fans fortunate enough to catch either one of them will get to experience it before it hits streaming services.

Until more details emerge regarding an official release, stream an edit from Ultra Music earlier this year below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland