Get to know Mexico’s Queen of Bass, Jessica Audiffred

By Chris Vuoncino 271

For most artists, conquering their hometown and the local fanbase is the first step on their path to a more prominent career and expanding across borders and countries to truly establish oneself. In the case of Jessica Audiffred, it was clear from the beginning that her hometown of Mexico City would not be able to contain the energy and excitement that she elicited with her bass-heavy productions and live sets.

As her notoriety and presence grew throughout the dance music scene, other bass music heavyweights such as Flux Pavilion and Skrillex took note of Audiffred around 2016, helping her further gain a spotlight and larger offers to perform. The accolades from fellow producers, as well as her own hard work and continued growth through her productions, brought her beyond Mexico City, to stages and festivals around the world. Suddenly Audiffred found herself side by side with some of the biggest names in the Bass and Trap genres, performing alongside the likes of Excision and Riot Ten while performing at major festivals such as EDC, Lost Lands, Forbidden Kingdom, and Beyond Wonderland.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Jessica Audiffred is preparing for her biggest year yet in 2023, as she has been on the road with Marauda, including a stop at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall where this writer was fortunate enough to catch her incredible set on April 28th, witnessing the pure energy of her performance along with the adoration and admiration of her fans in the audience. Her hour-long set, sandwiched between LOUIEJAYXX, and Marauda was an energetic powerhouse of her own works as well as hard-hitting edits and remixes that continued to lift the energy of the packed house that night.

Looking forward, Audiffred is fast approaching what is sure to be a massive set at EDC in Las Vegas, where she will be going b2b with Riot Ten while she will simultaneously be celebrating the release of her highly anticipated collaboration with Adventure Club, You Found Me. Beyond that, she will keep the momentum going as she will be performing at Tomorrowland for the first time in her career and also has another massive collaboration slated for release this year with the one and only Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel.

The Queen of Bass continues to reaffirm why she has earned that title and dubstep and bass fans around the world should be getting excited for all that is to come from Jessica Audiffred in the near future!

Image Credit: Press Photo/ Provided by Get In! PR