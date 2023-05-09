MT11 release tech-house single ‘Underwater Runner’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Enigmatic producer MT11 has just released a brand new tech-house single entitled ‘Underwater Runner’, out now via Dim Mak’s house label A Good One.

MT11 returns to Dim Mak‘s A Good One imprint with his new house single ‘Underwater Runner’, which serves as a perfect and yet unique representation of the label’s underground sound. MT11’s true identity remains unknown, and ‘Underwater Runner’ follows suit in many ways, keeping the listener guessing as it opens with distinctive tech house beats, switches into an interlude with glitchy melodies, and leads into a driving, minimal bassline.

MT11 made its debut in 2021 with ‘Don’t Waste My Time’ and ‘Where You At’, also released on A Good One, and then followed in 2022 with ‘Da Homies’ in collaboration with Steve Aoki himself.

Dim Mak houses a variety of genres of music, including indie, rock, and electronic, and has been responsible for launching bands like The Kills, Pretty Girls Make Graves, The Von Bondies, and others. A Good One stands as a distinguished purveyor of House music that traverses the world, showcasing the talents of new and old artists alike. Operating as a vital underground house label within the larger scope of Dim Mak, AGO champions music that is both invigorating and transformative. The label also serves as an incubator for emerging talents who are spearheading a new era of house music, seamlessly integrating music, art, and fashion to push the culture forward and spotlight new sounds. Keep an eye out for more music from the mysterious MT11 and more from the Aoki camp.

Listen to the track here.

Image Credit: MT11 / Provided by Unfolded PR