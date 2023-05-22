Bootshaus will host a Nibirii Festival pre-party with Luude, Koven, Marika Rossa and more

By Samantha Reis 202

The best of drum and bass, techno, goa and psytrance will be celebrated at Bootshaus at this warm-up party for the Nibirii Festival in August.

The enthusiasm of the Nibiriians is growing. We’re now less than 100 days away from the start of the Nibirii Festival, which will take place over three days this year. From 25 to 27 August, the compass of festival-goers will turn to the Dürener Dadesee, in Germany. Bringing together the best of drum and bass, techno and goa/psytrance, this acclaimed festival has grown in followers and now also in the length of the event. It’s all about 3 days, 4 stages, 3 genres of music and 76 acts. The final lineup has already been revealed and includes many renowned names such as 999999999, I Hate Models, Audiomatic, Ghost Rider, Gourski, Lyne, Vini Vici, Teenage Mutants, Fatima Hajji, Joyhauser, Reinier Zonneveld, Cloudy, Zeuz, Nico Moreno and many more.

August is still a few months away, but the spirit of the Nibiriian tribe is already in full swing. To fan that flame, Bootshaus is hosting an exciting Nibirii Festival pre-party on 28 May. On this night, the festival atmosphere and the music genres celebrated by the Nibirii Festival will be gathered at Bootshaus.

An energetic lineup awaits, dominating the three interior rooms of this superclub, ready to challenge the power of the sound systems. On the Mainfloor, the music will be dominated by Luude, Koven, Gourski and Lyne. For fans of the festival, this is undoubtedly a familiar troupe. On Blckbx you will find Marika Rossa, Kevin Arnold and Leonard Palm. On the charismatic Dreherei, you will hear Necmi, Delta Labs and also Tscherboo. This is an evening not to be missed. Find your tickets for this Nibirii Festival pre-party here. The sale is already in phase 2, do not wait for phase 3.

Image Credit: Bootshaus