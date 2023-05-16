Pendulum announce new single ‘Halo’ to be released next month

By Chris Vuoncino 282

The drum and bass legends Pendulum are getting set to return with new music released just in time for their upcoming performance at Download Festival. While the iconic group performed the upcoming single at their recent sold-out gig at London’s Alexandra Palace, they have now officially provided fans with release details for the highly anticipated single.

Pendulum, comprised of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd, and KJ Sawka, has been hitting festival stages around the world in recent years following a long hiatus from the project. 2023 is gearing up to be another busy year for the group as they have a full slate of summer performances scheduled, as well as new music on the way. First up, the new single Halo will drop on June 2nd and features vocal work from Matt Tuck, who fronts the Welsh metal band Bullet For My Valentine. Rob Swire discussed the new track and his excitement for the sound and the chance to work with Tuck on the single:

“When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before. We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from BFMV was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table. Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: “what’s that track where you sing ‘It’s a halo…?'” We’re beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people’s reactions.”

Check out a teaser for Halo on the group’s Instagram page and fans can catch Pendulum performing the new single and their classic tracks at their upcoming live shows this year.

Pendulum’s full live schedule is as follows:

9 JUNE DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL, DONNINGTON UK

15 JULY BEAT-HERDER FESTIVAL, CLITHEROE UK

16 JULY ELECTRIC BAY FESTIVAL, TORQUAY UK

21 JULY ELECTRIC CASTLE FESTIVAL, CLUJ ROMANIA

29 JULY MONEGROS DESERT FESTIVAL, ARAGON SPAIN

13 AUG GUNNERSBURY PARK, LONDON UK

1 SEPT LINDISFARNE FESTIVAL, HOLY ISLAND UK

16 SEPT TOKYO WORLD FESTIVAL, BRISTOL UK

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill/ provided by Jack Beadle PR