Pet Shop Boys album ‘Electric’ sells for $2,222 on Discogs

By Chris Vuoncino 113

The iconic musical duo, the Pet Shop Boys, consisting of members Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, have sold over 50 million albums across their career that date back to the early 80s. Recently, an album from the London group sold for an astonishing sum on the popular music marketplace, Discogs.

Originally released in 2013, the group’s album, Electric was a commercial success, debuting at number three on the UK Albums Chart and number 26 on the United States Billboard 200. As the Pet Shop Boys prepare for another summer of live shows, this time celebrating all of their greatest hits throughout their storied career, fans around the world are searching record stores and online marketplaces to fill in their own personal collections. With the tour set to begin in mid-June, a very rare edition of Electric recently sold on Discogs for an incredible sum.

The edition in question is limited to just 350 copies worldwide and came signed by Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. The special edition set came housed in a fluorescent-edged acrylic box, and the album pressed on five 180-records, with four of them featuring florescent colors while the fifth disc was white. The unique set was produced by the Vinyl Factory and even came accompanied by white gloves to help users carefully unpack their discs. While the limited run of sets makes it a true collector’s item, it caught the attention of the team at Discogs when a copy sold for an impressive $2,222 recently, making it the 18th most expensive item sold on the site in April.

While most fans won’t shell out over two grand for a record, it is a beautiful example of the passion and dedication which collectors showcase when they find a piece that they simply need for their own collection. In the case of this recent sale of Electric, it is truly a work of art, both the recorded music and meticulously crafted packaging that accompanied it.

Image Credit: Pet Shop Boys