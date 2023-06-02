PSYRUS opens up about his music journey and latest single ‘777’: Interview

By Chris Vuoncino 162

PSYRUS has been steadily building a name for himself ever since he dropped his incredible debut single, Hitcher way back in 2017. The producer has returned with the upbeat new anthem, 777, and a whole lot of experience since that first release. We had a chance to talk with PSYRUS about his process, the inspiration behind his productions, and his preparation for his electrifying live sets. Be sure to listen to 777 with Elle Vee now while reading more about PSYRUS below.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?

Hello, guys, thanks for having me! Speaking of everything that’s influenced me in music, I want to say my roots are in rock music. Rock music was in the beginning & I was listening to rock music & that’s had an impact on PSYRUS as well. It used to be of a greater influence back in the days. Now it’s a little less, since I’ve moved on to EDM music, but anyways it all started with rock music. Basically, inspiration is the life that is happening & it can be whatever you want it to be – music or videos or films, you name it. In the case of 777, this is a very personal story related to the divorce with my first wife. The musical arrangement for this track was ready later than the lyrics.

Experimenting with an array of sounds, we would like to know of how your signature style of play came to be, as well as the significance of maintaining a versatile nature within the dance scene?

I’d like to say I really enjoy experimenting with music & I consider it’s always very important to always do something new, even if you work in a certain style. Anyways, I always want to expand and explore more any style, I always try to invent something of my own, even though someone else probably has already invented it once. So, I’ll always try to do this & and I want to deal with it future too.

Collaborating with the likes of Onyx, Ragga Twins and Noah Sebastian, we would like to know the impact each of those artists have had on your own outlook on music production, as well as the key elements that you take away when working with various acts of our scene?

Every artist or performer has their own story, sometimes it’s easier to work with them, sometimes it’s not. For example, Onyx hardly made any contact and it was difficult to interact with the crew. As for the influence, they’re all awesome guys, real professionals and of ‘course they all make fantastic music in their genres. So, yeah, one way or another I listened to all of them earlier, Onyx, Ragga Twins & Bad Omens, where Noah Sebastian’s from, so, they’ve definitely affected me.

Making waves with your debut track, ‘Hitcher,’ could you give us an insight on the production process behind it, as well as the overall impact it has had in terms of boosting your career to even further heights?

I must say a huge amount of effort was invested in this track, my personal time and effort, team effort too. In other words, there was a huge team working on both the track and the video. By the way, I’m really proud of how our work turned out and we managed to shoot a really cool video clip. If you have 5 minutes now, just go & watch it because it’s simply great: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58bWccHax3I. This video clip gained about 2 million views on YouTube and it was a very good start for a noname artist at that time.

Offering only the most energetic of vibes, we would like to know the main preparation of your live shows, as well as any rituals that you may have prior, during or post a live performance?

I don’t have any special rituals that I have to prepare for. My ritual is the energy that comes from the public and from the crowd. If this magic connection has happened, then I don’t really need any other rituals. This energy feeds my further creativity and allows me to develop as an artist.

Blessing us all with your recent release, ‘777,’ we would like to know the main thought process behind the production of this track, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray?

Firstly, I’d like to note the story behind this track is very personal, as I’ve said before. Secondly, from the production point of view, I think that I’ve managed to create a rhythm section very well. The drum pattern is very interesting too because it can change. For example, the second verse uses a house music hat, which is more like house music, but in fact it works out a broken pattern, and bass is absolutely cool here too. So, I’m very pleased with the production. And I’m also very pleased with how we worked with vocalist Elle Vee, it also helped to bring out the charm of the track. I was completely content with the result.

Elevating the track to a different dimension, could you give us an insight on working with singer/ songwriter Elle Vee, and how significant her part on ‘777’ has been in the success of this certified hit?

Our collab with Elle Vee has been very easy, I really liked the way the process was going on and all my edits that I wanted to see were done quickly and very elaborately. Moreover, Elle Vee has slightly changed the lyrics. So, I am completely satisfied & as for the vocal part, well, you can appreciate it yourself. This is really a very good job.

With 2023 now in full flow, could you give us any hints on any new releases and/of live performances that are on the horizon, as well as an overview of what we can expect from PSYRUS as time progresses?

For now, I’ve taken a short break from lives & concerts because I’ve moved countries. But I have quite a lot of new tracks and I’m planning to release them this year. So, I’m sure I’ll still have something to make you happy. And I’m also looking forward to returning on the stage, because this is what drives me, this is what gives me the energy that I’m lacking at the moment.

Featured Image Credit: PSYRUS (Press) / Provided by Management