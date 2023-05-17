Skytech, M7STIC & Tom Nash prepare new collaboration, ‘Flash’

By Chris Vuoncino

In the modern digital age of music production and file sharing, artists combine their unique sounds and skills in previously unthinkable ways. This beautiful sharing of ideas is perfectly displayed in the upcoming new collaboration between Skytech, M7STIC, and Tom Nash which will be available next month.

Simply titled Flash, the upcoming single showcases the various influences and styles of all three producers, creating a track that will certainly appeal to a wide array of listeners. For Skytech, his continuing success has been built upon a steady release schedule of hits including the chart-topping anthems Fuego, Everything, and Tiger. Joining forces with M7STIC and Tom Nash, allow him to continue to display his own signature production techniques and style while allowing his collaborators the chance to expand upon the sound with their own influences. For M7STIC, the up-and-coming Canadian producer, he adds his own style and flair to the production, showing an ever-growing audience why he deserves a global platform for his works, adding depth and energy to the release.

Finally, Tom Nash provides the final ingredient to the mix, adding his touch of hip-hop style to the track that helps the vocal topline perfectly blend with the bass influences of the production. While the vocal line is pure bravado, alluding to “living life like MJ” as the title phrase ‘Flash” intercedes the vocal line, providing the imagery of a paparazzi following the subject across every phrase of the track. With the superstar energy bursting from the lyrics, the track itself more than lives up to the hype as all three producers have created a track that is massive in every sense of the word. As the June 2nd release day quickly approaches, Skytech, M7STIC, and Tom Nash have begun teasing the single across TikTok before Arise Music Group officially delivers to streaming services worldwide.

Image provided by Arise Music Group