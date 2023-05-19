Tensteps returns with new single ‘Deja Vu’ featuring Sarah de Warren; listen

American trance producer Tensteps continues his incredible output with a brand new track that showcases his extraordinary production powers while featuring one of his most infectious vocal toplines. The release of Deja Vu pushes closer to the debut album from Tensteps, due out later this year, as the anticipation for the release continues to grow within the trance community.

Enlisting the vocals of Sarah de Warren, who is also known for her work with Kaskade, Nicky Romero, Tritonal, and Gareth Emery, to name a few, Tensteps has built a pulsing production that is the perfect contract to the smooth delivery of de Warren. By the time her “ooh ooh’s” reach the listener’s eardrum ahead of the chorus line of, “dizzy spinning round, I still need you now, I know you’re still dreaming bout it too, like Deja vu,” it is nearly impossible not to be fully last in the track. Tensteps describes the process of connecting with Sarah de Warren during ASOT1000 and how the track came together:

“I had the pleasure of meeting Sarah de Warren in LA during ASOT1000, and very shortly after we decided to work together on a track. She sent me some topline options, and ‘Deja Vu’ immediately jumped out at me. The vocal melodies in the hook are just so infectious, and her delivery is so on target with what I go for in a vocal, that there was no way I could say no to this one. I ended up making the majority of the track in about 2 days because the music just flowed so easily with the vocal.”

Having already spent the first half of the year on the road with Find Your Harmony label boss Andrew Rayel, Tensteps is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to share singles from his upcoming debut album, due out later this year. For now, get lost in Deja Vu featuring Sarah de Warren.

