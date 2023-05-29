Tiësto unleashes electrifying remix of Allegra’s ‘Round & Round’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 111

Tiësto adds his dance music flair to Allegra ’s pop record ‘Round & Round,’ out now on Radikal Records .

With a career spanning decades, Dutch superstar DJ/producer Tiësto continues to captivate audiences with his innovative music catalog, and his remix of London-based artist Allegra’s ‘Round & Round’ is no exception. Previously collaborating with big dance music DJ/producers such as R3HAB and Majestic, Allegra is no stranger to dance music. Now, her establishment with a name such as Tiësto aims to take her relationship with dance music to higher depths.

Tiesto’s remix of ‘Round & Round’ injects a surge of powerful energy into the already vibrant original. He seamlessly blends Allegra’s powerful vocals with his electronic flair, creating a harmonious fusion of pop and dance music. The pulsating bassline, driving synths and infectious hooks are bound to please any crowd and ignite dance floors around the world.

The collaboration between Tiësto and Allegra has brought together two powerhouse talents from different music genres, promising an upbeat and ear-catching experience for music lovers worldwide. With Tiësto’s unparalleled remixing skills and Allegra’s remarkable vocal prowess, ‘Round & Round’ is set up to become one of the many summer anthems of this year. Be sure to check out Tiësto’s new remix of Allegra’s ‘Round & Round’ down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

You can also view the official music video on YouTube by clicking here.

Image Credit: DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records & Allegra (Press)