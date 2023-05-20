Tiësto and Mathame join forces for huge new track ‘Feel Your Ghost’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 157

“The collaboration is the result of a couple of years of exchanging ideas about music,” say Mathame about their new collaboration with Tiësto, ‘Feel Your Ghost.’

Another Ultra Miami mainstage debut that is seeing the light of day, Tiësto teams up with Mathame for the anthemic tune ‘Feel Your Ghost.’ With Mathame being leading names in the melodic techno circuit, and Tiësto bringing his signature groove to the table, this is a track that has already been lighting up mainstages of festivals around the world, and for good reason.

“The collaboration is the result of a couple of years of exchanging ideas about music and the past, present and future of electronic “dance.” It was at WMC Miami that the spark was lit when we got to hear Tiësto, who immediately fell in love with the idea of collaborating. In two days he completed the track and debuted it at Ultra, it was an incredible moment.”– Mathame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathame (@mathame_)

With Mathame also playing the track at their debut Coachella performance, the official release of this track has been highly anticipated. With an angelic and chillingly atmospheric vocal setting the tone for the track, ‘Feel Your Ghost’ showcases a different side to both Tiësto and Mathame that fans haven’t seen before, whilst still being able to both retain those magical signature qualities that fans have come to love from both of their respective sounds. Serving up 90’s rave nostalgia, this cinematic techno tune is sure to be the track of the year for many people.

Image Credit: Rukes.com