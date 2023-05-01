Vicetone releases breezy dance-pop crossover ‘Dopamine Junkie’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 127

Platinum duo Vicetone has just released a new hit just in time for Summer entitled ‘Dopamine Junkie’, featuring Ben Samama. Additionally, the pair have just announced their new forthcoming 4-track EP entitled ‘Departing Reality’.

Since forming in 2012, Vicetone has brought both sophisticated musicality and untamed imagination to all of its output. Musicians/producers Ruben den Boer and Victor Pool craft every song with profound attention to detail, creating an emotionally charged brand of dance music that’s led them to amass over 1 billion combined streams across all platforms to date and brought them global notoriety. In all of their material, Vicetone taps into the creative chemistry they discovered upon writing their first track together in college. Bound by a passion for groundbreaking dance music, the duo made their debut with 2012’s ‘Harmony’ and promptly began landing gigs around Europe, eventually bringing their exhilarating live show to festivals around the world.

The Dutch-born, US-based Vicetone‘s new track ‘Dopamine Junkie‘, featuring prolific Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Ben Samama, may be made for easy listening, but it pays homage to one of the feelings every music fan holds onto for life-losing yourself in the experience of the perfect song. The duo opens with organic guitar instrumentals, setting the stage for ensuing breezy melodies and gently undulating beats; combined with its emotive vocals, ‘Dopamine Junkie’ is the perfect upbeat anthem to prepare for the summer festival season.

It also serves as a preview to Vicetone’s upcoming 4-track EP, which is to be released this summer and supported by Vicetone’s Global EP-themed tour. “This record is all about that rush or dopamine that overcomes you when the drop hits just right. Our goal was to have the melodies constantly entrancing you all throughout the song. We love the combination of the bassline, guitars, piano, and vocals to make a very groovy yet still Vicetone-sounding dance record”, says Vicetone.

Listen to ‘Dopamine Junkie’ here.

Image Credit: Vicetone (Press) / Unfolded PR