Yellow Claw releases hard-hitting single ‘Cold Like Snow’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 188

Yellow claw has just released a brand new hard-hitting bass single entitled ‘Cold Like Snow‘ featuring Thai K-Pop singer Sorn, out now on Barong Family.

Dutch electronic icons Yellow Claw are known for their thumping club records that have fueled dance floors for almost a decade. To date, the duo has accumulated over a billion plays on their music, performed at the biggest festivals and nightclubs, and worked with some of the biggest players in the industry. Their collaborations include the likes of DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, Tinashe, Tiësto, A$AP Ferg, and Juicy J, to name a few., resulting in global hits such as ‘DJ Turn It Up’, ‘Do You Like Bass’ and ‘Till It Hurts’, which are blasted in clubs around the world till today.

Yellow Claw returns with K-pop singer Sorn on their new vocal bass track ‘Cold Like Snow’, out now on Yellow Claw‘s imprint Barong Family. Sorn’s haunting vocals shine in the cinematic opening of the record, which slowly builds into a hard-hitting drop with cascading synths and steadily undulating basslines. The heaviness of Yellow Claw’s signature sound is balanced by the delicate feel of the lyrics, making ‘Cold Like Snow’ so much more than your typical head-banging crowd-pleaser. The new release follows Yellow Claw’s recent ‘Hey Sensei’ with Japanese female rapper SHACHI and $u$hi Girl.

Regarding their newest release, Yellow Claw states, “After our first studio session in a hotel in Singapore, we invited Sorn over to Bali to work on the music some more. She came over and brought snacks. It was then, and there we knew we had a true friendship going on.”

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR