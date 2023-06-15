Adam Beyer puts techno rework on Zyon’s trance classic ‘No Fate’: Listen

Over 3 decades since the original release, Zyon‘s ‘No Fate’ recieves a techno remix from musical mastermind Adam Beyer.

It’s been over 30 years since Zyon released to the world the now classic track ‘No Fate’, released in 1992 as one of the first tracks on the infamous Eye Q Records. ‘No Fate’ quickly allowed the group which was comprised of musical icons Sven Vath, Matthias Hoffmann, and Steffen Britzake to superstardom which influence was only boosted when German musical heavyweight Scooter added a unique touch covering the track in 1997. Now Adam Beyer has reworked this classic once again which is out now on the label twelve x twelve.

This Adam Beyer remix of ‘No Fate’ collects the original melody adding a heavy-hitting techno soundscape filled with fascinating synths and hard bassline, adding a sprinkle of intoxicating percussion throughout, it’s energetic, freeing and electric. Playing into his iconic and beloved signature sound, this ‘No Fate’ remix combines all of Beyer’s skills that’s guaranteed to set the club and festival scene alight as it dominates dancefloors across the globe.

The Adam Beyer remix of Zyon’s ‘No Fate’ is out now on all streaming platforms as well as via an NFT and digital vinyl all that grant ownership, never before seen material as well as community access, you can find more about that via the link here. Listen for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here, make sure to let us know what you think.

