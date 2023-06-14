Alesso ignites Istanbul in performance before Champions League Final

By Chris Vuoncino 138

Alesso is one of the most prominent and exciting DJs and producers on the planet so it’s no surprise when he is tasked with taking the stage before one of the sporting world’s most famous events. The Swedish DJ spent this past weekend in Istanbul to serve as part of the opening festivities of the UEFA Champions League Final.

While no stage is too big for the massive rhythms and over-the-top visuals and pyrotechnics that accompany a set from Alesso, playing on the pitch before Manchester City and Inter Milan squared off in the Champions League Final certainly is about as massive as the spotlight can get. Tapped as part of the Pepsi Kickoff Show, the DJ took to the pitch at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10th in front of some of the world’s most passionate football fans as they awaited the chance to witness history with Manchester City attempting to complete the treble for the season.

Perched atop a three-tiered stage, Alesso was flanked by several dancers as well as an incredible light show as he stood behind his brightly colored Dj booth. As his massive hit Heros (We Could Be), featuring singer Tove Lo, blared from the speakers, Alesso could be seen holding two drumsticks and playing light percussion alongside the pumping rhythm. While the highlight of the day would live with Manchester City, as their 1-0 victory secured the club’s first Champions League victory, Alesso took to social media to share some of the iconic footage and thank organizers and the fans for the memorable experience.

With that magic moment in the past, and the memories firmly secured for himself, Alesso can look forward to sharing more new music throughout the year as well as his continued schedule hitting clubs and festivals around the world.

Image Credit: Alesso (Press) / Provided by Pangolin