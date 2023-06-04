Aphex Twin iconic 2005 album ‘Analord 10’ sells for $2,444 on Discogs

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The generation-inspiring Irish-born British record producer Aphex Twin is in the headlines yet again with his iconic album Analord 10 selling for a massive $2444 on Discogs.

Analord 10 came out as a captivating and experimental album that showcased Aphex Twin‘s immense talent as a producer and sound designer. The intricate compositions, meticulous attention to detail, and willingness to explore new sonic territories made this album a must-listen for fans of electronic music. As the tenth and final installment in the Analord series, this album brought a sense of closure to the extensive project.

A very rare copy of the critically acclaimed album was recently sold on the online marketplace Discogs for an astonishing amount of $2444, making it the 15th highest-selling record on the platform in the month of April 2023.

Known for his innovative soundscapes and experimental approach, Aphex Twin has demonstrated his expertise in electronic music production over and over again during his time in the industry. He continues to push the boundaries of what is possible within the genre, and Analord 10 stands as a testament to his creative vision and artistic prowess.

Image Credit: Paolo Margari via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)