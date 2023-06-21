Aphex Twin EP: Blackbox Life Recorder 21f release date, tracklist, and tour dates

By Lewis Mulligan

Richard D. James, the renowned electronic artist widely known as Aphex Twin, is making a comeback with new music and live shows.

After a five-year hiatus since his last EP, Collapse, released in 2018, Aphex Twin has unveiled intriguing details about his upcoming project. The EP, titled Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760, is set to be released on July 28 via the esteemed record label, Warp.

Interestingly, the lead single from the project, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f, made a brief appearance on Soundcloud before swiftly disappearing. However, it has since surfaced on various major digital streaming platforms as of 10 a.m. today (June 21).

For fans eagerly awaiting the EP release from Aphex Twin, here is the complete tracklist for Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760:

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f zin2 test5 in a room7 F760 Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]

James recently graced the stage for the first time since 2019 at Barcelona’s Sonar Festival. During the event, he offered exclusive posters for sale at the merchandise stand, featuring QR codes. These codes unlocked an augmented reality app named YXBoZXh0d2lu, treating fans to snippets of music and captivating animations. Reports suggest that similar posters with QR codes were spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 20).

THIS WEEKEND.

SONAR, BARCELONA, ES. LOOK OUT FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL IN SONAR +D PROJECT AREA AND AT THE MERCH DESK. pic.twitter.com/qixVNJ1JdO — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) June 15, 2023

Aphex Twin’s return continues with a European tour next month, featuring five additional performances throughout the summer. One of the highly anticipated stops on his tour is London’s Field Day Festival in August. View his upcoming tour dates below.

Aphex Twin summer 2023 tour dates:

July 14: Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

July 16: Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

August 19: London, United Kingdom – Field Day

September 1: Lisbon, Portugal – Kalorama Festival

September 3: Bristol, United Kingdom – Forwards Festival

Image Credit: Paolo Margari via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)