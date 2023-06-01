The BBC details comprehensive coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023

By Ryan Ford

The BBC will broadcast more of Glastonbury this year than any edition before with expanded new coverage of the festival.

The BBC have outlined exciting plans to bring more expansive coverage of Glastonbury Festival than ever before for the 2023 edition. The UK broadcaster has detailed that both live and on-demand services with give viewers at home a more comprehensive experience of the festival. With the likes of Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, and Arctic Monkeys topping the bill and many new acts going the lineup this week, the upcoming events at Worthy Farm are set to be unmissable and the BBC are set to capture some special moments.

For yet another yet, the BBC will act as the festival’s exclusive broadcasting partner, set to provide hours of coverage across various mediums from 21-25 June. They will not only be providing over 40 hours of television coverage, but will also stream 85 hours of audio content across its various radio platforms. Other than live content, the BBC will also provide a tonne of audio across BBC Sounds and its popular iPlayer service. For the first time ever, the organisation will also be providing British Sign Language coverage of Pyramid Stage across the course of the weekend.

Ahead of such a large-scale multimedia production the BBC’s director of music Lorna Clarke said;

“Glastonbury 2023 will have even more live coverage from site, including a record number of hours on BBC One […] There will be more programming in the lead up, including an updated version of Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting and more content to discover on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. As always, scale and discovery is at the heart of our BBC Glastonbury coverage. […] Our thanks once again go to Emily and Michael Eavis, for allowing us to bring their treasured festival to so many music fans throughout the weekend and beyond”.

Image Credit: Rob Potter via Unsplash