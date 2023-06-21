BEONIX announces new lineup additions ahead of 2023 edition in Cyprus

By Ryan Ford 168

Paul Kalkbrenner, ANNA, Carbon, Fiona Kraft and Joplyn are among many new names on the BEONIX lineup for 2023.

BEONIX have added some stellar names to an already-strong lineup for this summer’s edition of the festival in Cyprus. This year, the 3-day festival will brandish its most unique lineup to date from September 22nd to September 24th, with the likes of Black Coffee, Maceo Plex and Stephan Bodzin leading an eclectic roster of artists for 2023. Located at ETKO, BEONIX continues to offer a unique combination of music, culture, and technology to festival-goers, with a venue rich in history, cutting edge production and innovative new dance tunes to savor.

The event has just revealed the addition of more names to this years festivities, with all of Brina Knauss, Innellea, Jan Blomqvist, Joplyn, Joyhauser, Kadosh, Karla Blum, Luna Semara, and Oliver Huntemann set to also make appearances. Ahead of events in September the BEONIX team said;

“We want people to come to the island to relax near the sea by day and dance with us all night long. We want BEONIX to be a safe and inclusive space for everyone willing to show their true colors and be free, but at the same time, be respectful of other people’s boundaries“

With three different stages, over 50 DJs, and more than 30 hours of electronic music to come, BEONIX 2023 will be a festival to remember. Be sure to make sure you’re there this year by securing your tickets now, here.

Image credit: provided by Jukebox PR