BEONIX in Cyprus announces first names for 2023 including Black Coffee & more

By Ellie Mullins 172

Following a massively successful 2022 edition, BEONIX Music Festival in Cyprus is coming back strong with a stellar lineup, with first names including Black Coffee, Maceo Plex & Innellea.

Following a massively successful edition last year which saw the likes of Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox and more huge names in house 7 techno take to Cyprus, BEONIX is back with a bang, this time in an industrial factory in Limassol, a unique location on the territory of an ancient winery with a historical past which will set the stage perfectly for its world class lineup. There’s also an intriguing theme this year, as the ‘9th planet‘ will take ticketholders to a brand-new, previously unexplored world from September 22-24.

Already building the hype, they’ve begun to drop artist names that fans can expect to see on each of the 3 stages, and none other than melody master Black Coffee is the star of the first phase of names. The Grammy winner is part of the programme of headliners this year, but they’ve certainly not stopped there with stellar names. Also in the mix, you’ll find the likes of Innellea, Joyhauser, Maceo Plex and Stephan Bodzin all who will no doubt blow the minds of everyone at BEONIX this September.

Also joining them are Brina Knauss, Jan Blomqvist, Karla Blum, Luna Semara and Oliver Huntemann. With 50 DJs expected on the roster, there’s many more surprises where this came from set to be revealed in the coming months. About this year’s edition, the festival organisers state:

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing lineup of artists to Cyprus and give electronic music fans a chance to experience a truly unforgettable festival. For this year, we’re coming up with an idea of a non-existent 9th planet, where you can be whoever you want to be, the atmosphere of total freedom, love, and acceptance. We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space where everyone can come together and enjoy great music, community, and culture and experience the best trip they have ever had.”

Grab your tickets here, and recap on what happened in 2022 below.