Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding reveal official ‘Miracle’ Remixes: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 508

With their stargazing single becoming a global hit in no time, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have recently shared the official remixes for ‘Miracle’ and let us tell you they are incredible. Featuring artists such as Hardwell, Mau P, David Guetta, ACRAZE, and many more, the remixes are the cherry on top to the perfect single.

Scottish producer and DJ Calvin Harris needs no formal introduction. After crafting global hits such as “Feel So Close,” “This Is What You Came For,” and many more, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have released the official remixes for their stargazing single ‘Miracle.’ Featuring world-class artists such as Hardwell, David Guetta, Mau P, ACRAZE, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Valentino Khan, and many more. An epic release of remixes indeed, the remix pack works across all genres from progressive house, bass house, and much more.

A few favorites include Mau P’s incredible remix which takes us into the realms of tech-house as the powerful vocals flow immaculately with those basslines we all fell in love with from the start. David Guetta’s remix is an absolute heater that has proven to ignite those dancefloors all across the world. While Valentino Khan takes us into a fury of bass house with his energizing remix providing his skills are unmatched in the music industry. With remixes fit for fans of all genres, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have once again not disappointed as they continue to revolutionize the music scene.

Listen to the official remixes below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Calvin Harris (Press) / Provided by Wynn Nightlife