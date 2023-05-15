David Guetta unveils his take on Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding collab ‘Miracle’: Listen

Following a huge premiere on the mainstage of Ultra Miami back in March, David Guetta is the latest to join the official remix roster for Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding tune ‘Miracle.’ “It started that day when I was just making my own version for Ultra,” he said on Instagram.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Hardwell, Wilkinson, and Mau P who have all put their spin on No.1 hit ‘Miracle,’ its now David Guetta’s turn to show the world his unique take on the Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding collaboration. Not the first tune that David Guetta has remixed of Calvin’s (the last one being his take on ‘Promises‘ back in 2018), this one has already been taking festival season by storm even before its official release thanks to a massive worldwide premiere during his Ultra Miami mainstage set.

Originally made as something to play out in his Ultra set, it was clear from that crowd reaction alone that it could not be left unreleased. Adding a slight Future Rave spice to the mix for this one, Guetta has carefully constructed a cinematic and atmospheric soundscape to pair beautifully with Ellie Goulding’s heavenly vocals, whilst also making sure that the drop is an explosive one to get all the dancefloors and festival floors around the world jumping up and down.

David Guetta’s remix is out now, and you can listen to it here or below.

