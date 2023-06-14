Charlotte de Witte reveals partnership with Harley-Davidson

By Chris Vuoncino 66

Charlotte de Witte has proven to be a true force in the dance music industry, delivering her hard-hitting techno productions and sleek KNTXT label to stages and cities around the world. Now the Belgian producer is showcasing her passion for extreme sports and speed with her latest partnership with one of the most iconic brands on the planet.

While most of the excitement for fans comes from the techno productions that Charlotte de Witte delivers around the world, she is now inviting fans further into her own world with her newly announced partnership with Harley-Davidson. While the campaign will officially launch on June 13th alongside a billboard housed in New York’s Time Square, de Witte shared the exciting venture via social media with this message regarding the LiveWire S2 Del Mar:

“After driving a LiveWire, I fell in love with the motorcycle itself and everything it stands for. Fast, sleek minimalistic design and raw electrifying electronic power.”

For those who aren’t in the know, LiveWire is Harley-Davidson’s groundbreaking, all-electric division, offering a sleek, incredible design that doesn’t hold back when it comes to power and speed. The new model features 80 horsepower and a projected zero to sixty acceleration speed of 3.5 seconds. With this new partnership, Charlotte de Witte continues to be a trendsetter and pioneer of the music industry as her global profile grows. While de Witte will no doubt continue her steady output of hard-hitting new techno anthems and electrifying live sets, the partnership with LiveWire feels completely on brand with her style and image.

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar is currently available for pre-order for just $100 and will sell for an MSRP of $15,499, with delivery times to be determined based on order totals and queue. For fans of Charlotte de Witte and motorcycles, this is the perfect collaboration.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Sequel Inc.