Chris Lake reveals impeccable Four Tet remix of ‘In The Yuma’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 152

After releasing his viral hit known as ‘In The Yuma,’ Chris Lake has unveiled an official remix of the track crafted by the one and only Four Tet. The track is soaked will all of those summer vibes to keep you grooving on the dancefloor all day long. With layers of textures and a classic mesmerizing house beat, Four Tet has definitely proven he is a master at his production abilities and this one is a game-changer release via Black Book Records.

After mastering his sound and revealing the house anthem known as ‘In The Yuma’ featuring Aatig, the legend Chris Lake has recently shared an official remix of the single crafted by the one and only Four Tet. Trading in the slow-morphing rhythms and epic piano of the original for frenetic, go-for-broke house production, Four Tet’s majestic makeover overflows with charm and attitude. A true summer anthem for sure, this one has proven that Chris Lake and Four Tet are the perfect matches in the house music scene as they balance their skill sets for a beautiful and refreshing remix.

The original, inspired by Chris Lake’s performance in the Yuma tent at Coachella 2019, perfectly pairs Aatig’s sultry vocals with blistering beats and dizzying effects. In the hands of veteran British producer Four Tet, the remix brings out piano instrumentals, stunning chimes, and majestic vocals with echo in and out of the single. All alongside a classic house beat, this one is ideal for those pool parties this summer. The remix has everything required to get the people moving on the dance floor, which Four Tet proved when he played it during his headlining Coachella set B2B Skrillex and Fred again this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com