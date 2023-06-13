Coachella reveals dates for 2024 edition of annual festival

By Chris Vuoncino

Few music festivals attract artists and influence at the level of the prestigious Coachella Festival that takes place in Indio, California every year. While the 2023 event featured some of the most exciting sounds and intrigue that the event has ever offered, organizers are already looking forward to next year’s proceedings.

During the 2023 event, fans both in person as well as watching via the global live stream were treated to incredible sets from the likes of The Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Calvin Harris, a reunited Blink 182, and of course a last-minute performance from the trio of Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet. The inclusion of the Pangbourne Mafia came about following a chaotic and heavily delayed weekend one performance from original headliner Frank Ocean. While the drama created plenty of headlines for the industry, it didn’t dampen the overall atmosphere and quality of both weekend’s entertainment and moments that fans will be talking about for years.

Now, the organizers are looking forward to the 2024 journey to the California desert and have revealed the dates for the festival. Fans and influencers looking to attend Coachella 2024 now know that weekend one will occur April 12th through the 14th, with the second weekend taking part the 19th through the 21st. Alongside the announcement of the dates, the event also revealed that the advance sale for passes will begin June 16th at 11 am PT through the official website.

Even though an official line-up announcement is surely months away, the appeal and prestige of the festival are enough to ensure a large number of sales and passes secured immediately upon the on-sale. Goldenvoice, the promoters behind the Coachella Festival will no doubt deliver another can’t miss collection of artists to entertain the thousands of fans who make the trek to Indio as well as the millions who tune in every year for the global livestream.

Image Credit: courtesy of Coachella / Provided by dawbell PR