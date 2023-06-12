David Guetta drops ‘Future Rave: Live At Hï Ibiza’ on Apple Music: Listen

David Guetta cemented his legacy as a true dance music legend well over a decade ago with his string of classic hits such as ‘Titanium’ and ‘Love Is Gone’ catapulting him to superstardom. While he certainly could have rested on his laurels and coasted off the success of his early works, he seems more determined than ever to continue to reinvent himself and leave his mark on the industry.

For David Guetta and his global fanbase, 2022 with certainly be remembered for his sensational smash hit with Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue), a track that continues to dominate streaming services after just passing the 1 billion mark on Spotify, but the French DJ and producer also spent much of the year on Ibiza, delivering both his own F*** Me I’m Famous residency alongside a FutureRave night with his partner Morten. Having already delivered a set from his F*** Me I’m Famous residency to Apple Music, he now has opted to share ‘Future Rave – Live At Hï Ibiza’ to the streaming platform.

The new collection is taken from his September 16th set at Hï Ibiza and begins similarly to the solo set uploaded, opening up with the Future Rave edit of Titanium, an instant crowd-pleaser that features a magical sing-a-long from the entire crowd. After running through his recent hit, I’m Good (Blue), he embarks on a musical journey, offering two new IDs while also delivering some of his biggest hits alongside Morten such as Make It To Heaven before diving into tracks from Tiësto, Mau P, Missy Elliot, and Eric Prydz.

The joy and dedication of David Guetta to continue not only to push himself with his solo career but also redefine a whole genre with the Future Rave style that he and Morten have developed is a truly incredible feat for fellow artists and fans around the world to witness. The French DJ is truly one of the best to ever do it and this latest release is just further proof of his mastery.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by NEU Communications