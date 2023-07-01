David Guetta & MORTEN upload full Future Rave set from The Brooklyn Mirage: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 340

Earlier in May this year, David Guetta and MORTEN performed their first Future Rave show of the year at a sold out Brooklyn Mirage. Now, the full set is available to watch on YouTube.

Fast becoming one of the most iconic and prestigious venues, The Brooklyn Mirage in New York City is one of the electronic music scene’s most loved venues. Ahead of its 2022 season, it got a massive revamp which only increased its popularity, and has been hosting some of the biggest talents with its huge visual screen since. This season, David Guetta and MORTEN performed their second sold out show at the venue following a special performance last year, on a Wednesday night. For those that weren’t there, the full set has now thankfully been uploaded in all of it glory for all to see.

Opening up with a bang with their latest release ‘Lost In The Rhythm,’ they showcased how the Future Rave sound has been evolving and changing to a darker, edgier club-based vibe. Balancing it out with older favourites such as ‘Never Be Alone,’ ‘Kill Me Slow‘ and ‘Dreams‘ to name just a few, they also presented multiple IDs of the Future Rave and solo variety. Appealing to the fans of David Guetta’s radio hits too, the pair managed to seamlessly blend them into a more underground vibe.

Other artists present on the insane tracklist included Sander van Doorn, Fred again.., Mau P, Masters At Work and many, many more which you can see here.

If you weren’t there, or just want to relive the night, you can now watch the full 2 hour set below.

Image Credit: Hï Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications