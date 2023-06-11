Deborah de Luca drops infectious new techno single titled “Don’t Stop”

By Ryan Ford 164

Techno elite Deborah de Luca has expressed new sonic ideas through her latest single called ‘Don’t Stop’.

Global techno superstar Deborah de Luca has offloaded her brand new single ‘Don’t Stop’, available now on her own label Solamente. The Italian-born DJ and producer has honed in on fresh ideas and arrangements, combining a relentless baseline with euphoric melodies for another 5-and-a-half minute masterpiece. From the beginning of the track, you can tell it has been meticulously crafted with powerful sound systems in mind as it is destined to fill any festival/club space it encounters. Cutting through an intricate mix, she has built a dramatic percussive foundation, upon which the tracks swirling top-line is carried from start to finish.

de Luca has had a very productive year so far, with a plethora of productions coming out of the studio in 2023. ‘Don’t Stop’ follows up an expansive list of releases, including the likes of ‘Dreams Machine’, ‘Scema’, Give It To Me’, ‘Chiagne’, ‘Super C’ and her remix of Jengi’s hit ‘Bel Mercy’, among others.

With all this new music in-hand she has a busy summer schedule ahead of her, frequenting Amnesia Ibiza, as well as making appearances at CNNCT.VOL2 in Finland, Awakenings Summer Festival, AIRBEAT ONE, Creamfields and Sonus in the months to come.

Ahead of those shows, be sure to check out Deborah de Luca’s latest single, ‘Don’t Stop’ for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Rukes.com