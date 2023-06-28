EchoStorms open up on their formation, their recent single ‘Creator’ and more: Interview
Leaving their own mark in the most immersive of fashions, EchoStorms are well and truly cementing themselves amongst the elite acts of our scene, and we are all for it. Incorporating the most unique of auras, this higly acclaimed duo has shown no signs of slowing down since their emergence, and in turn, this is one interview that you do not want to miss out on.
Impacting the electronic dance industry in more ways than none, EchoStorms are well and truly cementing themselves amongst the elite, with the electronic act ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good and highly energetic of vibes. Comprised by Ben Locke and Katya Fadeeva, the critically aclaimed DJ/Producer/Songwriter duo have been leaving no doubt to the imagination, as each of their releases act as a clear indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that they possess. Making waves for quite some time now, EchoStorms had their major breakthrough back in 2021, with an array of releases on highly-aclaimed labels, further solidifying the beginning of a new era for both set of artists. Deriving from a musical background, it only made sense that each of these acts would join forces, and in doing so, fans alike have been blessed with a vast array of productions that have been reaching the highest entries on streaming charts, but at the same time, have also created a unique aura that resonates with listeners from all types of cultures and backgrounds. Combining elements of Melodic Techno, Indie Dance and House, EchoStorms have been embracing each of the oppurtunities that have been presented along the way, and with a forward thinking attitude and pure commitment to the cause, it is fair to say that they have not only mastered their craft to the utmost of perfection, but have also been able to generate their own movement in accordance to their beliefs and ethos. Landing their debut single on Sony Music, ‘Tidal Wave‘ left us all in awe, as the incorporation of a melodic dance cut, with the stunning vocals of this multifaceted act, led to an end product that deserverdly gained recognition on a global scale. Continuing right from where they left off, productions in the form of ‘Delirious‘ alongside R3WIRE, ‘Hallucination,’ and more recently ‘Creator,’ have been causing quite the fenzy amongst their fan base, and not only; whilst the creation of their very own imprint, Galactica Records, has led to EchoStorms rising even further up the ranks, as each of their releases continue to not only ammass millions of streams, but also receive one accolade after the other on the most constant of bases. Supported by some of the biggest names within the dance scene, as well as the entertainment industry for that matter, we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by these fast-rising stars, as EchoStorms open up about their main inspirations and influences, the origin of their formation, their unique style of play and the incorporation of different musical elements, the success behind their debut track ‘Tidal Wave,’ releasing music on an array of labels, as well as creating their own, the main thought process behind their most recent hit, ‘Creator,’ their plans for the future and so much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?
Ben Locke: I was very lucky to have been given a great start in music by my grandmother with whom I spent a great deal of time as a kid. When I was about three years old, she retired from her job as a music teacher and turned her attention to giving me the best musical education I could ever wish for, teaching me music theory and how to play the piano as well as introducing me to artists such as The Beatles and Elton John. Shortly after this, I discovered artists such as The Prodigy, Basement Jaxx and bands such as The Killers and Bloc Party alongside all the other Britpop and post-Britpop bands.
I got involved with a local studio when I was quite young and from day one, I knew that was what I had to do as a career. I fell in love with writing and producing songs and that’s what has really shaped my life so far.
Katya Fadeeva: I started playing piano from when I was quite young and graduated from music school. A bit later I taught myself how to play guitar, which is an instrument I really enjoy playing and writing with.
After I finished music school, I moved from my hometown to Saint Petersburg where my sister was heavily involved with organising raves and events in the underground electronic music scene. Being involved in that scene really sparked my interest in electronic music and DJing.
Combining both your talents in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, we would like to know a little more on the backstory of how EchoStorms was formed, as well as an insight on both members?
Ben Locke: EchoStorms was born during lockdown while we were living at my studio in the UK – basically the result of the inability to go outside, too much free time and way too many synths lol!
Katya Fadeeva: Ben had musical projects that had been successful previously and had also written and produced records for other people which had done well. I was really enjoying DJing back in Russia and wanted to develop more as a writer and producer, so we were really an amazing fit right from the start!
Incorporating elements of melodic techno, indie dance and house, we would like to know how your style of play came to be, as well as your own thoughts on maintaining a versatile nature as an electronic duo within our community?
Katya Fadeeva: As we come from diverse musical backgrounds and have eclectic tastes in music, when it comes to creating music, we always set out to incorporate elements from multiple genres and by doing that aiming to create something unique.
It’s never been hard for us to maintain the versatile nature of our music as we are always full of unusual ideas and not afraid of trying new things and seeing them through. However, we have sometimes come across opinions in the industry who think that some of our music is too “out of the box” or forward thinking, which is the reason why some of the tracks that we consider to be the most interesting of our work are still as yet unreleased.
Making waves with your debut single, ‘Tidal Wave,’ could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind this track, as well as the overall message that you set out to portray when releasing this now proven certified hit?
Katya Fadeeva: The majority of the actual songwriting of Tidal Wave actually dates back to 2014 when Ben was in America working with Timbaland. He had written this song for Birdy to record for her album, but it was never released. I discovered this song back in 2020 on an old hard drive lying around in Ben’s studio in the UK and knew that we had to finish off the writing together and record it for EchoStorms. It was a really nice way of introducing ourselves to the electronic music community – not just as DJs and producers but also as songwriters and vocalists. It gave us an incredible push to kickstart our career and it will always be a very special song for us.
Releasing on some of the most well-renowned labels in the dance scene, as well as being supported by some of the biggest names, we would like to know how rewarding such recognition has been, as well as the added incentive that it generates in continuing to elevate your sound(s) on a constant basis?
Katya Fadeeva: I’ll never forget the moment that I received my first ever Songstats notification – it said that David Guetta had played Tidal Wave! It was one of the most surreal moments of my life up to that point, such an incredible feeling that on our very first single we had been supported by literally the Number One DJ in the world! Having the support of so many incredible DJs – both huge names and also up and coming – is just the best feeling. It really means so much to us and we will be eternally grateful for it.
Releasing on world renowned labels has been a real honour and a wonderful experience. Especially Stereohype; they’ve become real friends and we’ve played many of their live streams. Their fans – the “Hypefam” – have always been so supportive of our music. Massive love to those guys!
Having launched your very own imprint, ‘Galactica,’ could you give us a further insight on the values and ethos that your label omits to up and coming artists, as well as the impact that it has had on your career ever since its launch?
Katya Fadeeva: The impact that Galactica has had on our career is huge. It allowed us to focus on developing a sound that’s unique to us and making the best records possible, rather than having to make tracks to fit with other labels’ sounds or worry too much about industry politics. I think without the freedom Galactica gave us we would not be in the position we are in today.
Blessing us all with yet another banger, your most recent release, ‘Creator,’ is one for the books. We would like to know the overall feel behind this production, as well as the different musical elements that were incorporated in order to create a track of such magnitude and presence?
Katya Fadeeva: Ben’s always had a hand in the hip-hop world, and I know that for as long as we have been releasing music, he’s wanted to do a house/ hip-hop crossover record and Creator is just that! We co-wrote the topline with an incredibly talented vocalist called TeeRare. The vocals were actually recorded at a much slower BPM, then we sped them up to give the vocal the feeling of urgency that it has now. It took quite a while to get every element exactly how we wanted to be honest. For example, we’d already finished the first version of the track when we realised that we weren’t in love with the sound of the drum samples we had used, so we went back and completely redid the drums with more organic and natural sounding samples. It took a lot of fine tuning and focusing on small details but in the end we’re really happy with the final result.
With festival season now in full flow, could you give us any hints towards what the future holds for EchoStorms in terms of music and live performances?
Ben Locke: We’re currently in the middle of our summer residency at Canna in Bali, which runs until September. After that we head to South America for some shows – dates will be announced soon!
Katya Fadeeva: Release wise, the next one to drop is “Do As I Say.” It’s an acid-infused, underground track and I’m on vocals for this one. It’s been in our sets for almost a year now and it always goes off, so we are really stoked to finally be releasing it! It’s out on Nervous on July 14.
After that is a collaboration with Able Faces. The track’s called “Whisper Through The Noise.” This is definitely one for fans of our more melodic work with a big vocal! It’s out on Altra Moda on August 11.
Remarkbale in every sense of the word, EchoStorms are well and truly on their way towards global dominace, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Showing no signs of slowing down, each of their endeavours act as a clear testament to the hard work and commitment shown by this act to watch, and if everything they have achieved thus far is anything to go by, we are most definitely eager to see what is next. With this said, we will be keeping a close eye on EchoStorms and all their future endeavours, but for the time being, you can stay fully up to date by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Sporify!
Image Credit: EchoStorms (Press)