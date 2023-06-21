Electric Zoo announces immersive new stage setup: MegaMirage

Electric Zoo has announced a brand new, immersive stage setup for its 2023 edition: MegaMirage. This has come to fruition together with the founders and creative minds behind New York’s dance monument: Brooklyn Mirage.

Electric Zoo has been pushing boundaries and representing electronic music in North America since its inception in 2013. For its 2023 edition, they have announced MegaMirage, an idea that came to life in collaboration with the people behind the evergreen Brooklyn Mirage. MegaMirage will be the fifth Electric Zoo stage, accompanying four other stages for which we don’t know the names yet. It will be located in a large, secluded new area of the festival site. The festival also described the stage concept excitingly:

“It’s so unique that it will have its own dedicated entrance and exit on the Electric Zoo grounds – without the need for a second ticket.”

During its runtime, Electric Zoo’s MegaMirage will treat fans to 3 unforgettable performances. On Friday, powerhouse performers and long-time friends Chris Lake and Fisher will present their Under Construction show which will also mark its festival debut. In addition to the aforementioned blockbuster, a lineup comprised of hand-picked acts will be present.

Next up, on Saturday the limelight will be on the legendary electronic music event producers Cityfox and their partners Gray Area. They will proudly introduce Electric Zoo’s first-ever festival inside of a festival: MegaFox. Described as a multi-stage experience (2 stages to be exact), MegaFox promises to be a haven for house and techno enthusiasts. The lineup is still yet to be confirmed, but it is confirmed to consist of underground talents.

The grand finale takes place on Sunday with 2 of the hottest house prospects of the moment, John Summit and Dom Dolla. They will officially world premiere their exciting brand-new concept Everything Always. More details on that will follow.

The Electric Zoo lineup is sure to squash every doubt or prejudice. Along with the previously mentioned MegaMirage shows, the lineup presents a wide range of electronic music sub-genres so that everyone can find their own niche. Excision, Kaskade sunset set, Zeds Dead b2b Griz, Madeon, and Galantis are only a couple of names performing on Randall’s Island Park. The festival takes place from Friday, September 1st until Sunday, September 3rd. Limited single-day passes are available and are on sale.

Ready to enter Electric Zoo: Hyperspace this Labor Day weekend?! Inspired by the starry expanse above with a nod to futurism, this year’s Electric Zoo theme taps into an extraordinary world where reality melds into dreamland for an ethereal experience beyond imagination. Our… pic.twitter.com/ScUEqTV0gs — Electric Zoo Festival (@ElectricZooNY) June 7, 2023

Image Credit: Dre Nieto via Unsplash