Fisher: “My Mom, still raving at 74!”

By Yotam Dov 421

In a recent interview with Capital Dance Radio, renowned Fisher revealed an inspiring and heartwarming story about his 74-year-old mother, who continues to embrace the party scene with the same enthusiasm as ever.

Fisher, The Australian DJ, known for his energetic performances and infectious beats, shared a memorable experience he had with his mother after attending Coachella.

Fisher described a day of post-Coachella festivities at a house where the party carried on well into the morning hours. As the clock approached 11:00 AM, fatigue began to take its toll on some of the attendees. One individual expressed his desire to call it a night, but with an amusing caveat: “the lady pisses off first.” Little did he know that the lady in question was none other than DJ Fisher’s mother.

With a proud smile, Fisher responded, “That’s my mom, and she ain’t going anywhere, son.” His mother’s unwavering determination to keep the party alive became a testament to her spirited nature and zest for life.

The DJ went on to share that his mother has always been “full of beans,” a phrase commonly used to describe someone bursting with energy and liveliness. Fisher attributes his own personality and boundless energy to his mother’s influence, revealing the profound impact she has had on his life and career.

The story serves as a reminder that age should never be a barrier to enjoying life to the fullest. It highlights the enduring power of music and the ability for dance and celebration to transcend generational boundaries. Fisher’s mother stands as a shining example of the unyielding spirit that can keep us young at heart, regardless of the number of candles on our birthday cakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Dance (@capitaldance)

Check out the snippet interview here.

Image Credit: Fisher (Press) / Provided by Listen Up PR