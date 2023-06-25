Fred Again.. is chasing the world record for most people on shoulders at a festival

Fred Again.. endeavors to set a new record for the highest number of individuals perched on shoulders during a festival.

The highly acclaimed British DJ and record producer Fred Again.. recently delivered a breathtaking set live from The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Apart from his highly charismatic tracks and appealingly curated mixes, another notable highlight of this set was an attempt to break the world record for the highest number of people on shoulders simultaneously at a music festival. During his performance, the artist encouraged the entire crowd to join in by climbing onto their friends’ shoulders, aiming to set a record before playing his popular track, “Marea (we’ve lost dancing)“. With over 200,000 people expected to attend Glastonbury, the potential for a significant number of individuals perched on shoulders is substantial.

While the specific record for the highest number of people on shoulders at a festival remains unknown, as it’s not listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, the images from the event clearly show numerous participants engaging in the endeavor. It would be interesting to see what other records are being targeted by Fred Again.. in the upcoming festive season.

