Gorgon City announce highly anticipated album ‘Salvation’ & releases new single ‘Lost & Found’: Listen

By We Rave You Staff 229

Gorgon City, the renowned electronic duo, has made a triumphant return, unveiling their highly anticipated album titled ‘Salvation’ and introducing a captivating new single, ‘Lost & Found,’ featuring the mesmerizing vocals of DRAMA.

Providing a tantalizing glimpse into Gorgon City forthcoming LP, slated for July 21st, ‘Lost & Found‘ immerses listeners in a euphoric house anthem, driven by a pulsating synth bassline and adorned with DRAMA’s enchanting vocal melodies. Embracing delicate piano interludes and a gradually intensifying groove, ‘Lost & Found’ emanates a heartfelt and meticulously crafted energy, showcasing the immense talent of this British dance duo.

The dynamic collaboration between Gorgon City and DRAMA, previously recognized for their Silver-certified track ‘You’ve Done Enough,’ has evolved into an even more powerful force, solidifying their status as extraordinary partners in music creation.

Fresh off the heels of a series of successful singles, including ‘Sidewindah,’ ‘Remember,’ and ‘Voodoo,’ Gorgon City’s latest masterpiece adds a tender touch to their illustrious repertoire, highlighting their versatile artistry. ‘Voodoo,’ their recent single, has been gaining momentum in recent months, receiving extensive airplay on BBC Radio 1 with over 75 plays, and making its way onto the Official UK Singles Chart.

Positioning themselves as one of the industry’s most sought-after acts, Gorgon City has enjoyed a remarkable ascent, thanks to their distinctive fusion of bass-driven house music and captivating vocals. With an impressive tally of ten BRIT certifications, including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and amassing over one and a half billion collective streams, their music effortlessly transcends both grand outdoor arenas and intimate underground raves. The evidence lies in their recent activities, such as sold-out performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and LA’s The Shrine, a highly successful 16-week residency at Ibiza’s Amnesia, a sold-out show at Printworks, and the chart-topping success of their explosive single, ‘Sidewindah,’ featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which soared to the number one spot on the official Beatport charts while receiving over 100 spins on Radio 1’s playlist.

DRAMA, hailing from Chicago, is a captivating duo comprised of producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist/songwriter Via Rosa (birth name Lluvia Rosa Vela). Their unique musical style blends elements of R&B and dance, traversing an eclectic range of genres such as pop, hip hop, jazz, bossa nova, and electronic.

Demonstrating their ability to conquer both hearts and dance floors, ‘Lost & Found’ stands as a soulful masterpiece from Gorgon City, foreshadowing the brilliance to come on their upcoming album, ‘Salvation,’ set to release on July 21st.

‘Salvation’ Tracklist:

Wreckage (feat. Julia Church) Voodoo Heartless (feat. RAHH) Pose (feat. NEZ) Lost & Found (feat. DRAMA) A Lot Like Heaven (Feat. Julia Church) City Of Angels (Feat. Jelani Blackman) Remember The Days (Feat. Selah Sol) Gasoline (Feat. Santino Le Saint) Should’ve Known

To secure your pre-order, visit: Https://gorgoncity.lnk.to/salvation

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Dawbell PR