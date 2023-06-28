Search

 

 

Gorgon City
Featured, News

Gorgon City announce highly anticipated album ‘Salvation’ & releases new single ‘Lost & Found’: Listen

Gorgon City, the renowned electronic duo, has made a triumphant return, unveiling their highly anticipated album titled ‘Salvation’ and introducing a captivating new single, ‘Lost & Found,’ featuring the mesmerizing vocals of DRAMA.

Providing a tantalizing glimpse into Gorgon City forthcoming LP, slated for July 21st, ‘Lost & Found‘ immerses listeners in a euphoric house anthem, driven by a pulsating synth bassline and adorned with DRAMA’s enchanting vocal melodies. Embracing delicate piano interludes and a gradually intensifying groove, ‘Lost & Found’ emanates a heartfelt and meticulously crafted energy, showcasing the immense talent of this British dance duo.

The dynamic collaboration between Gorgon City and DRAMA, previously recognized for their Silver-certified track ‘You’ve Done Enough,’ has evolved into an even more powerful force, solidifying their status as extraordinary partners in music creation.

Fresh off the heels of a series of successful singles, including ‘Sidewindah,’ ‘Remember,’ and ‘Voodoo,’ Gorgon City’s latest masterpiece adds a tender touch to their illustrious repertoire, highlighting their versatile artistry. ‘Voodoo,’ their recent single, has been gaining momentum in recent months, receiving extensive airplay on BBC Radio 1 with over 75 plays, and making its way onto the Official UK Singles Chart.

Positioning themselves as one of the industry’s most sought-after acts, Gorgon City has enjoyed a remarkable ascent, thanks to their distinctive fusion of bass-driven house music and captivating vocals. With an impressive tally of ten BRIT certifications, including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and amassing over one and a half billion collective streams, their music effortlessly transcends both grand outdoor arenas and intimate underground raves. The evidence lies in their recent activities, such as sold-out performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and LA’s The Shrine, a highly successful 16-week residency at Ibiza’s Amnesia, a sold-out show at Printworks, and the chart-topping success of their explosive single, ‘Sidewindah,’ featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which soared to the number one spot on the official Beatport charts while receiving over 100 spins on Radio 1’s playlist.

DRAMA, hailing from Chicago, is a captivating duo comprised of producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist/songwriter Via Rosa (birth name Lluvia Rosa Vela). Their unique musical style blends elements of R&B and dance, traversing an eclectic range of genres such as pop, hip hop, jazz, bossa nova, and electronic.

Demonstrating their ability to conquer both hearts and dance floors, ‘Lost & Found’ stands as a soulful masterpiece from Gorgon City, foreshadowing the brilliance to come on their upcoming album, ‘Salvation,’ set to release on July 21st.

‘Salvation’ Tracklist:

  1. Wreckage (feat. Julia Church)
  2. Voodoo
  3. Heartless (feat. RAHH)
  4. Pose (feat. NEZ)
  5. Lost & Found (feat. DRAMA)
  6. A Lot Like Heaven (Feat. Julia Church)
  7. City Of Angels (Feat. Jelani Blackman)
  8. Remember The Days (Feat. Selah Sol)
  9. Gasoline (Feat. Santino Le Saint)
  10. Should’ve Known

To secure your pre-order, visit: Https://gorgoncity.lnk.to/salvation

 

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Dawbell PR

