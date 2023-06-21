Grammy’s introduce new rules for artificial intelligence

By Astrid Fox 314

The Recording Academy has announced new rules to address the evolving landscape. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the recording academy, says the organization aims to navigate the complexities and controversies surrounding AI’s role in music production. Recent announcements reflect the industry’s struggle to adapt to AI and seek to ensure fairness and transparency.

Artificial Intelligence’s controversial involvement in music production, from writing lyrics to generating vocals, has sparked both excitement and apprehension. Many artists have expressed concerns, highlighting issues such as deepfakes, copyright infringement, and unauthorized use of work. Recognizing the need to address these challenges, The Grammy`s initiated a Summit. Artists, labels, academy voting members, and awards/nomination committee were invited to review processes and update categories, and guidelines.

Artificial Intelligence has been embraced by some artists. Grimes, for instance, released her own AI vocal clone through elf.tech. Aspiring artists can utilize her vocals in their work. Artists have explored AI’s potential in copyright management, personalization, and the creation of marketing materials. Aiva software, a freely available beat, melody, and vocal generator, has also gained popularity.

David Guetta broke the internet earlier this year using Artificial Intelligence. Performing a DJ set live in front of a huge audience. David made use of AI capabilities and sampled the voice of Eminem. The performance was received well on the night. News and Media shared the event online and everyone had an opinion about the use of AI. Negative reviews shared concerns around consent and royalties. Positive reviews from students with younger people enjoying the new immersion of AI and EDM.

The Grammy`s New Rules for Artificial intelligence reflect this changing music industry landscape. The 2024 awards will feature new categories such as “Best African Music Performance,” “Best Alternative Jazz Album,” and “Best Pop Dance Recording.” Embracing diverse genres and acknowledging emerging trends internationally. Furthermore, the voting process has undergone improvements. Categories will be consolidated from 26 to 11. A move to enhance transparency and fairness. The goal is to diversify the voting group. Restoring the number of nominees to eight, following the unsuccessful trial of increasing nominees to ten last year. Striking a balance between AI’s presence and safeguarding human creativity, the Grammys have established new guidelines.

“At this point, we are going to allow Artificial Intelligence music and content to be submitted, but the GRAMMY`s will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories. If there’s an AI voice singing the song or AI instrumentation, we’ll consider it. But in a song writing-based category, it has to have been written mostly by a human. Same goes for performance categories – only a human performer can be considered for a GRAMMY. If AI did the song writing or created the music, that’s a different consideration. But the GRAMMY will go to human creators at this point.”

Acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Artificial Intelligence’s future impact on the music industry, Harvey Mason Jr. highlights the Recording Academy’s proactive approach. The organization recently held a summit. Industry leaders, tech entrepreneurs, streaming platforms, and artists discussed the future of AI in music. The Recording Academy’s role within music during times of uncertainty. A crucial step has been taken allowing AI music and content to be submitted whilst maintaining human creators to receive Grammy recognition.

Paul Williams passionately shared his views on Artificial Intelligence integration with the music industry at The World Creators Summit

“Forces that want to control and diminish the value of our work for their own economic benefit are systematically attacking the rights of creators. They are methodically attacking the validity of copyright laws.”

Committing to advocacy for Artists` rights a new organization has emerged named Link. The new umbrella group shares ways they will be supporting artists and organizations through this transition. European Parliament has reaffirmed its support to artists with regulations to control conduct.

The overall outcome of the International Creators Summit, The Recording Academy agrees only Humans will be eligible for Grammy Awards or nominations. The Recording Academy is committed to transparency, naming contributors` percentages on Album Score. The Voting Group will be requalified prior to the 2024 Awards to ensure the suitability of every person. Diversity and inclusion will be the focus when selecting the new Voting Members. Finally, the number of nominees will be reduced to 8 Artists.

Artificial Intelligence’s role in music production continues to expand, and the Grammy’s new rules represent a necessary step toward addressing the challenges it poses. Consolidating categories, diversifying the voting process, and ensuring the inclusion of human creativity, the Grammys strive to maintain fairness and transparency. The full implications of AI in the music industry remain to be seen. The Recording Academy’s actions demonstrate its commitment to embracing technological advancements. Preserving the invaluable contributions of human creators.

Image Credit: Colby Sharp via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)