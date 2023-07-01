Hans Zimmer acquires BBC’s Maida Vale Studios

By Mason Taylor 461

Hans Zimmer purchases the BBC‘s £10.5 million Maida Vale Studios in London, according to reports. The artist wanted to expand from his California studio and preserve musical history.

Hans Zimmer recently acquired the multi-million studio from the BBC, of which sales posting was listed in December of 2022. The studio adds another tool to Zimmer’s arsenal of studio secrets. The transaction occurred between the BBC and Zimmer’s production and publication company, 14th Street Music. The Daily Mail sites Zimmer’s purchase as a means of musical preservation as an unnamed source claims,

“It is a real coup. The building is beautiful and it is so rich in history. It’s the kind of place that anyone who is passionate about music loves to spend time in. It is special.”

The Grade II-listed building has a rich history in the industry ever since it’s purchase and renovation from a roller rink in 1933. The sale of the building comes as no surprise, as the BBC announced in 2018 that the building would cease operations this year. Many in the music community hoped that whoever purchased the site would keep it in line with its heritage rather than being demolished and repurposed. One potential buyer, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, was quoted saying this on the building,

“Don’t destroy this beautiful studio! There are so few of these places left and this particular room is steeped in history.”

Zimmer is reported to want the studio to function as a production suite for his scores for film. Given the track record of amazing scores produced by Zimmer, such as for the films Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Lion King, the artistic space is sure to invigorate and inspire films to come.

The impact Zimmer will have with this studio only adds to its deeply-entrenched roots, placing Zimmer further amongst celebrities such as previous artist to have worked in the studio. The studio helped bolster the talents of stellar acts such as David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Beyoncé, and, unsurprisingly given Nigel Godrich’s bid, Radiohead.

Image Credit: ColliderVideo via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)