HARBER unveils new smash single “Medicine” with Sydtherockerkid

By Ryan Ford 160

HARBER has turned a new leaf, having dropped his latest production in the form of ‘Medicine’ alongside fellow American-based artist Sydtherockerkid.

American starlet HARBER has exceeded expectations with his euphoric new offering, ‘Medicine’, meticulously crafted alongside LA-based singer/songwriter Sydtherockerkid. The piano-driven anthem arrives complete with an inspired top-line, brandishing colourful melodies, jaw-dropping vocals and pulsating percussion to match. With this dance-pop release HARBER makes a momentous debut on record label Lowly, calling in the latest chapter in his dance music journey with this irresistible number. Having played some of the biggest festivals in the US and beyond, he is no stranger for making music for the masses, and ‘Medicine’ certainly reenforces that. You can expect to hear it on heavy rotation as he continues to play for fans far and wide.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his new single, HARBER said;

“This song kicks off a new era of HARBER. I really wanted to lean into the euphoric feeling I felt when I first started listening to dance music. The type of song that makes you wanna throw your hands in the air and sing. I had a chance to test the record out live at my last show, and the crowd reaction was even better than we could have expected!”

Be sure to see what the crowds were raving about, and listen to the new HARBER single, ‘Medicine’, alongside Sydtherockerkid, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Cam Gilson