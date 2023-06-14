Idris Elba unites with Toddla T, General Levy & Naomi Cowan on ‘We Run The Area’: Listen

Idris Elba and Toddla T have collaborated on a fresh single titled ‘We Run The Area’.

The energetic production by Toddla T showcases his exceptional festival-style beats. Idris Elba takes charge of the vocals, and the release is a joint effort between their respective music labels, 7Wallace and Bell Brothers. Having a longstanding connection, Idris Elba and Toddla T previously worked together on the popular tracks ‘Boasty‘ and ‘Yard‘ in 2019, creating summer hits. For their latest endeavor, they have enlisted the talents of two impressive sound system artists: breakout Jamaican sensation Naomi Cowan and esteemed drum and bass artist General Levy from North London. Together, they have crafted ‘We Run The Area‘ to deliver an engaging musical experience.

If that wasn’t enough, the single is also accompanied by a mind-bending music video showcasing the whole star-studded group of artists. Directed by Desmond Dakura and Abo Raj, the video captures the vibrant energy of the four artists. It also presents their joyful demeanor and was filmed in various locations, including London, Sheffield, and Jamaica, representing their individual home territories.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘We Run The Area’ below –

