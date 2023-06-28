ILLENIUM & The Chainsmokers release their highly anticipated collaboration ‘See You Again’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 162

A few years ago, ILLENIUM and The Chainsmokers joined forces for their legendary collaboration on ‘Takeaway.’ Now, these iconic artists have reunited once again to reveal their second collaboration known as ‘See You Again’ featuring powerful vocals from Carlie Hanson. Debuting this very special track to the masses during ILLENIUM’s ‘Trilogy’ Denver concert, The Chainsmokers and Carlie Hanson joined ILLENIUM as they performed the collaboration live for the very first time. With the anticipation building for the release date, ILLENIUM and The Chainsmokers are bringing their fans right to the feels with ‘See You Again’ officially released on all platforms.

With guitar chords and emotive vocals from Carlie Handson flowing immaculately right from the start, the energy begins to build as subtle basslines become apparent. A beautiful melody indeed which takes listeners into the realms of melodic bass and pure euphoria, ILLENIUM and The Chainsmokers have once again proven to be the perfect match for this stunning collaboration. As The Chainsmokers share on their socials:

“Some songs start in a kitchen and turn into this… see you again out tomorrow! Love you all, and love this song. It’s yours now. Treat it nicely please”

Image Credit: Sean Flynn