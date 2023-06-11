Tale Of Us label Afterlife signs to Interscope Records; Launching Anyma debut album

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Interscope Records have announced a partnership with Tale of Us’ label Afterlife which would feature the release of Anyma’s debut album.

The highly popular Interscope Records has made an announcement today regarding its collaboration with Afterlife, a genre-defining record label owned by the globally renowned electronic music duo Tale Of Us, consisting of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). This enormous partnership will witness the release of Anyma’s debut album as its first venture.

The initial release under the new agreement will be a single by Anyma, scheduled for release on June 8th, titled “Welcome To The Opera“. This eagerly anticipated single brings together Anyma and the innovative artist Grimes, who have collaborated frequently in the past. The track has become a significant part of both Anyma and Tale Of Us’ performances in the past year, making it a highly sought-after piece. The collaboration represents a unique union of two influential musical visionaries, resulting in a truly exceptional and unparalleled record. Anyma’s debut album is anticipated to be released later this year.

Anyma, created by Matteo Milleri, a founding member of Tale Of Us, is a multi-disciplinary project that combines music and contemporary fine art. This project has been making waves in the music world, with its captivating music and visual art. The live shows by the artist offer an immersive and unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of what has been done before. As a result, Anyma has gained a reputation as a visionary and pioneering project that stands apart from any other in the music industry.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland