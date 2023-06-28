Jamie Jones calls upon Eats Everything for a remix of ‘Lose My Mind’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan

Transforming the already magnificent Lose My Mind by Jamie Jones into an underground smasher, Eats Everything fulfilled his remix duty in fabulous fashion.

Earlier this year (precisely on March 10th), Jamie Jones released the funky, upbeat single Lose My Mind on Helix Records. It soared through the charts and 3 months later it still holds up as number 5 on Beatport’s house chart and number 2 on the hype chart. Now, 3 months later, Jamie released a remix by his colleague and friend Eats Everything who put his own unique spin on this absolute dancefloor hit.

From the second the remix starts playing, it affects the listener with its impeccable vibe, introducing Connie Constance’s vocal from the off. After a brief buildup, the remix sets the tone with a pulsating bassline, leaving the listener completely irresistible to the groove. Even though the vocal is less present here than in the original, the lack of it is compensated by other exquisite elements. Eats Everything is a producer who is used to adding his own peculiar flavor to the remixes he produces, and this one is no exception. The record’s standout feature is how Eats Everything reworked the original from a modern radio hit into a track set to be played at huge festivals and intimate clubs in the coming months. Overall, the remix showcases how to enhance an already amazing Jamie Jones single into an Eats Everything remix that succeeds to stay true to the core and essence of the original.

Jamie Jones, like most big names, started his own residency in Ibiza last week at the widely acclaimed Amnesia. The summer residency, titled Night Of The Jaguar, features a broad lineup consisting of Hot Since 82, Nicole Moudaber, Skepta, and a couple of back 2 back sets with Jamie himself and The Martinez Brothers, Ilario Alicante, and many more. The energy is bound to be unstoppable all summer long. As for Eats Everything, he hosted his own stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival in Scotland titled History Of Rave with not 1, not 2, but 3 exclusive sets (drum & bass set, History Of Rave set and a back 2 back with Dennis Ferrer and Pete Tong) and an interesting set of names including Faithless, Baggy Mondays, Enzo Siragusa, and a couple more.

Image Credit: Jamie Jones Press / Provided by Measure PR UK