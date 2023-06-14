Justice reveal plans for new album and tour in 2024

By Chris Vuoncino 146

Much like that other French electronic music production duo, the robots, the members of Justice are quite content to do things on their own time. It has been revealed that the seven-year gap since their last album will come to an end next year alongside a tour.

Since the release of Woman in 2016, Justice has been keeping one foot in the past, releasing a deluxe reissue of their first album † and hopping on stage at the iconic Printworks in London for a 20-year anniversary celebration of Ed Banger Records. During the downtime, Gaspard Augé released his own solo album, 2021’s Escapades, but the duo has stayed quiet otherwise. Now the other half of Justice, Pedro Winter, has revealed that the duo will be returning to the spotlight in 2024 with plans to release a new album and embark on a tour. The reveal came during a French radio interview where the producer and label head coyly stated, “Is this a scoop? Maybe? I can tell you now. There will be a new album and a new tour in 2024.”

With the announcement, fans around the world can start anticipating a busy year for the French duo as they hit the road with fresh new music to mix in with their deep catalog of classic tracks. While no information regarding a release date, potential tour stops, or album title have been shared, fans can hope that Winter wouldn’t make the statement without much of this process already in the works. As the world anxiously awaits more details and new music, there isn’t much else to do but D.A.N.C.E. in the meantime. 2024 will certainly be the year of Justice!

Image Credit: Simon Fernandez Music Photographer via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)